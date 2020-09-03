Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.99

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 22080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $419,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,377,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,712,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,043 shares of company stock worth $7,232,457. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after buying an additional 118,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after buying an additional 508,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,616,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

