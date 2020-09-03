TTC (TTC) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. TTC has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $679,791.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 898,905,241 coins and its circulating supply is 441,880,085 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

