TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

TTGPF stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

