TrueUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100.17 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $298.99 million and approximately $100.17 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00124560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00211803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01574242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00174547 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 298,776,902 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kuna, HBUS, Koinex, WazirX, Bitso, Binance, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinTiger and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

