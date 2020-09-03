Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:TSE opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $953.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 184,370 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 133,611 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 122,850 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

