TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

TCBK opened at $27.91 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $825.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

