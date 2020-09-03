Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold a total of 43,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Argus lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

