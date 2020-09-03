Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon Sells 13,549 Shares of Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,598,695.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

