Traders Purchase Large Volume of Conn’s Put Options (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 698 put options on the company. This is an increase of 806% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $398.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 174,123 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Conn’s by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

