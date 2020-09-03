Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 25,677 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 3,721 call options.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 803.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Commscope stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. Commscope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

