Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.55

Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 171846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.
In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
