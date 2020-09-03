Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.55

Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 171846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tortoise Acquisition by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000.

About Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

