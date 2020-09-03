Thor Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 988% compared to the typical volume of 155 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 210.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,843,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 419,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 725.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

