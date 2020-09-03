The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 930,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of ENSG opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $165,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $411,982 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 920,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after buying an additional 825,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,617,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $9,081,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

