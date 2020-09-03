TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

