Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $447.37, but opened at $421.00. Tesla shares last traded at $416.80, with a volume of 26,201 shares.

Specifically, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,454 shares of company stock valued at $61,814,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.80. The stock has a market cap of $416.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.11, a P/E/G ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tesla by 916.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tesla by 13.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

