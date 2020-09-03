Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Insider Conrad Yiu Sells 500,000 Shares

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) insider Conrad Yiu sold 500,000 shares of Temple & Webster Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.10 ($6.50), for a total value of A$4,550,000.00 ($3,250,000.00).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.44.
About Temple & Webster Group
