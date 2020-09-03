Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
Shares of TEO opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.
