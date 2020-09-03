TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MOHO stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.16 million during the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products.

