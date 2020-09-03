TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.99

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 326396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.
In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,221 shares of company stock worth $20,734,432. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
