TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.99

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 326396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,221 shares of company stock worth $20,734,432. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

