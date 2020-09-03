TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,320,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $441,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 606,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,734,432. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.