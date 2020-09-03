TD Securities Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.88.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$27.89 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at C$578,074.92. Also, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,552.11.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

