Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 29,700.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Tauriga Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,626.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,546.85%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

