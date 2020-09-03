Targa Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average volume of 1,798 call options.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

