TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

TAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7,988.99 and a beta of 0.14. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $83.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,758,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 198.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,268,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,598 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 3,121,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,296 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $129,048,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $125,274,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

