Taglich Brothers Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Taglich Brothers in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

UFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

