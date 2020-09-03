Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.44 ($116.99).

Symrise stock opened at €117.50 ($138.24) on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.99.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

