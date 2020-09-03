Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.