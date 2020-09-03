Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Healthcare Services Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,024 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,636% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.