Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Great Panther Mining Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 561% compared to the typical volume of 417 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPL shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

