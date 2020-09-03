Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 5,560 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,570,000 after buying an additional 1,509,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,232 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,170,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

VOD stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

