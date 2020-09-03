Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,614% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,879 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,621,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,497,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

