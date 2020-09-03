Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,454% compared to the average volume of 652 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 3.41. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 57.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in WPX Energy by 105.9% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 895,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 460,466 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 2,217.8% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 434,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 416,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 78.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 757,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 333,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.