Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BlackRock Call Options (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,687 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,897% compared to the average daily volume of 485 call options.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of BLK opened at $608.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.48 and its 200 day moving average is $517.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 52,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 26.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 562,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

