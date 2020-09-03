Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NHI stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

