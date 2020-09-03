Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.
NHI stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.