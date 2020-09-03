Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

