Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.