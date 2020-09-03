Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.