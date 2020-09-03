State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

