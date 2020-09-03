State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 511 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $90.83 on Thursday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

