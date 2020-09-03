State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,830 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAY. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $63,185,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,122 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 911,133 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $5,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

STAY opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

