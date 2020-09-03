State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 157,959 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 44.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,959 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE IP opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

