State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.37% of Innospec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth $205,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.2% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth $367,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

