State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,083 shares of company stock worth $107,776,601 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

