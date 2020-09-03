State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 2,200 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Proto Labs worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

PRLB stock opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

