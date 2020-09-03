Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

STAG opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

