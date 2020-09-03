SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPXC. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $42.67 on Thursday. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPX by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in SPX by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

