SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.89% of SPX Flow worth $45,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 174.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

NYSE FLOW opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.