Sportsman’s Warehouse Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,964 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 1,132 call options.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 386,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 86,782 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

