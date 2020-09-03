Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $21.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPWH. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,778,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $4,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

