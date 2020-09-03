Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $260.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Splunk traded as high as $223.33 and last traded at $219.33, with a volume of 1994400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.42.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,116 shares of company stock worth $13,827,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

